WE WERE PROMISED HACKERY!:





"We will have accountability and strive for bipartisanship" she said in D.C. Tuesday night, echoing comments she'd made earlier in the day. "We must try."





"We have a bipartisan marketplace of ideas that makes our democracy strong," she added. "We have all had enough with division."





She also called for unity in the name of the vision of the Founding Fathers, as she had earlier in the day.





On Twitter, many on the left responded with anger, frustration and expletives, calling for Dems to take off the gloves and stop gesturing at civility.