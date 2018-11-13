WE HAVE A ONE IMPEACHMENT PROBLEM:

Davidson's father was a firefighter. He died trying to save others when Davidson was a young boy. In one moment, Crenshaw not only honored a true hero, but also softened American hearts towards Davidson, casting him in a new light. He's a man who carries his own pain.





It turns out that there's a market for grace in American politics. Within minutes, clips of the apology and Crenshaw's tribute to Davidson's dad rocketed across Twitter. As of this morning, the YouTube clip of the moment -- not even 48 hours old -- already had more than 5 million views. And it seems as if this is no act. This act of grace was an expression of who Crenshaw is.





In a long Washington Post profile, Crenshaw spoke of the distinct trail he wants to blaze in the age of Trump. Speaking of the president, he said, "His style is not my style. I'll just say that. It's never how I would conduct myself. But what readers of the Washington Post need to understand is that conservatives can hold multiple ideas in their head at the same time. We can be like, 'Wow, he shouldn't have tweeted that,' and still support him. . . . You can disapprove of what the president says every day, or that day, and still support his broader agenda."





Crenshaw's young. He's 34. And that means that he stands a good chance of being in Washington long after Donald Trump is gone. If he's a voice of the post-Trump GOP, then perhaps the future isn't as bleak as critics may fear.