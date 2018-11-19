November 19, 2018
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:
Universal Quantum Phenomenon Found in Strange Metals (Natalie Wolchover, November 19, 2018, Quanta)
A ubiquitous quantum phenomenon has been detected in a large class of superconducting materials, fueling a growing belief among physicists that an unknown organizing principle governs the collective behavior of particles and determines how they spread energy and information. Understanding this organizing principle could be a key into "quantum strangeness at its deepest level," said Subir Sachdev, a theorist at Harvard University who was not involved with the new experiments.
