November 19, 2018

WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

Universal Quantum Phenomenon Found in Strange Metals (Natalie Wolchover, November 19, 2018, Quanta)

A ubiquitous quantum phenomenon has been detected in a large class of superconducting materials, fueling a growing belief among physicists that an unknown organizing principle governs the collective behavior of particles and determines how they spread energy and information. Understanding this organizing principle could be a key into "quantum strangeness at its deepest level," said Subir Sachdev, a theorist at Harvard University who was not involved with the new experiments.

Posted by at November 19, 2018 5:48 PM

  

« THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT: | Main | YOU CAN HEAR THE TRUMPBOT HEADS EXPLODING: »