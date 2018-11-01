WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

In his new book Universe in Creation: A New Understanding of the Big Bang and the Emergence of Life, Roy Gould, an education researcher at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, argues that life is neither a miracle nor an aberration, but an inevitability whose emergence is dictated by the laws of nature. He frames his book around a question posed by the physicist John Archibald Wheeler in 1983. "Is the machinery of the universe so set up, and from the very beginning," Wheeler asked, "that it is guaranteed to produce intelligent life at some long-distant point in its history-to-be?"





Gould answers Wheeler's hypothetical in the affirmative.