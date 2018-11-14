TRUMP FIGHT CLUB:

President Donald Trump's trade war is stoking an internal fight among his top economic advisers, with officials sparring both publicly and behind the scenes over the White House's approach to dealing with China, the European Union and other trading partners.





The disagreements spilled into view on Wednesday (AEDT) as Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, accused Peter Navarro, a top trade adviser, of doing the president "a great disservice" by making hawkish comments about trade talks with China.





Kudlow said Navarro's speech last week - which included a prediction that Trump would have the "courage" to reject a bad trade deal with China - was "not authorised" by the administration.