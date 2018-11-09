'TIL PITCHERS & CATCHERS....:





November 7, 2018





Out of the Park Developments announces public beta of Out of the Park Baseball 19 that introduces Perfect Team, its all-new online baseball multiplayer strategy mode





Out of the Park Baseball 19, an Official Licensee of MLB.com, MLBPA, and MiLB.com, offers its owners and subscribers the chance to be the first in the world to experience the next generation of online baseball strategy





Out of the Park Developments, an official licensee of MLB.com, the MLBPA, and MiLB.com, today announced the release of a public beta of Out of the Park Baseball 19 featuring Perfect Team, its new online baseball multiplayer strategy mode. Out of the Park Baseball 19 owners and subscribers can participate for free. The game is available via Steam, Origin, Origin Access, or directly from Out of the Park Developments.





Perfect Team is a completely new game mode in the award-winning Out of the Park Baseball strategy game. Players compete against each other in a dynamic online league universe, fielding their own versions of "Perfect Teams" pulled from digital baseball cards collected over time. Teams battle each other in simulated online leagues of 30 teams each, featuring 5 league levels (Rookie Leagues, Single A, Double A, Triple A, Major Leagues).





Players put their teams together by collecting special Perfect Team cards, assembling lineups, defining tactics, and customizing their team color scheme, name, location, weather, and ballpark. Simulations run 28 times a day, in 30-minute intervals. At that pace, an entire season is completed within one week. Between simulations, players can make changes to their team (such as modifying lineups, strategies, and tactics), scouting their upcoming opponents, making roster moves, and acquiring more cards via packs or the marketplace. But they need to be aware that the clock is ticking!





After a season is over, the top teams of a league are promoted to the next level, while the bottom teams are relegated to a league one level below. The ultimate goal is to reach one of the Major Leagues with a Perfect Team, compete for World Series titles, and climb the ranking of the best Perfect Team managers worldwide!





"We are delighted and excited to offer an all-new way for our fans and players to compete in Out of the Park Baseball," said CEO Markus Heinsohn. "This is a next-level phase for us, offering an always-on, dynamic new online experience for players that has never been available in our history. Giving players the chance to assemble completely unique teams, tailored to their preferred style, and competing against other fans from around the world, is extraordinarily fun."





"We've put everything we have and more behind Out of the Park Baseball's Perfect Team mode for several years," said CMO Richard Grisham. "As we continue to strive to make Out of the Park Baseball the definitive baseball experience, Perfect Team cements that. Fans have always been able to assemble players from the entire history of the sport, assemble lineups, and define strategies - but never against thousands of others in real time with incredibly high stakes. We are beyond thrilled to let fans try this for the first time."





The Out of the Park Baseball 19 Public Beta featuring Perfect Team mode is now available worldwide. All owners of Out of the Park Baseball 19 are eligible to participate, whether purchased from Steam, Origin, or directly from Out of the Park Baseball. In addition, subscribers to Origin Access can also participate in the Public Beta.





Out of the Park Baseball 19 sells for $39.99 and is available on Steam, EA Origin, and through the company's website at these links:





Posted by Orrin Judd at November 9, 2018 3:54 AM

