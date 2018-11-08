THEY WERE ONLY EVER GOING TO STRENGTHEN IT:





For eight years, Republicans waged a war against Barack Obama's health-care law, holding dozens of repeal votes, filing lawsuits and branding it a dangerous government takeover.





On Wednesday, they effectively surrendered.





The day after crushing midterm election losses handed Democrats control of the House, GOP leaders signaled they had no appetite to make another go at shredding the signature accomplishment of Obama's presidency anytime soon.





"I think it's pretty obvious, the Democratic House is not going to be interested in that," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who suggested instead that lawmakers address the flaws in the Affordable Care Act "on a bipartisan basis."