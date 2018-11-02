THERE'S NOTHING MORE DANGEROUS TO DONALD AND THE WAHABBI...:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman described slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a dangerous Islamist days after his disappearance in a phone call with President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser John Bolton, according to people familiar with the discussion.





In the call, which occurred before the kingdom publicly acknowledged Khashoggi's death, the crown prince urged Kushner and Bolton to preserve the U.S.-Saudi alliance and said the journalist was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group long opposed by Bolton and other senior Trump officials.