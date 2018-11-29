THERE'S NOT MUCH ROOM TO DONALD'S LEFT, SISTER:

On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) gave a speech detailing her views on foreign policy, in an unofficial preview of what might come for her 2020 platform should she run for president. And she kicked it off with an attack on the free trade policies that have dominated Washington. "For decades, the leaders of both parties preached the gospel that free trade was a rising tide that would lift all boats," she said. "Great rhetoric--except that the trade deals they negotiated mainly lifted the yachts--and threw millions of working Americans overboard to drown."