November 29, 2018
THERE'S NOT MUCH ROOM TO DONALD'S LEFT, SISTER:
Elizabeth Warren Goes After Free Trade Agreements in First Speech as 2020 Contender (TONYA RILEY, NOVEMBER 29, 2018, Mother Jones)
On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) gave a speech detailing her views on foreign policy, in an unofficial preview of what might come for her 2020 platform should she run for president. And she kicked it off with an attack on the free trade policies that have dominated Washington. "For decades, the leaders of both parties preached the gospel that free trade was a rising tide that would lift all boats," she said. "Great rhetoric--except that the trade deals they negotiated mainly lifted the yachts--and threw millions of working Americans overboard to drown."
If the Democratic Party wants to keep ahold of the suburbanites who are voting against Donald, they need to nominate someone more conservative--like Hillary was--not someone even more Nationalist Socialist than he is.
