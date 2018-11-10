THERE'S A REASON THEY DIDN'T WANT THE IRS TO ENFORCE OUR LAWS:

Matthew G. Whitaker, the nation's new acting attorney general, repeatedly chided presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in public statements during 2016 while he was speaking for a group that is barred by its tax-exempt status from supporting or opposing political candidates during a campaign.





Before coming to the Justice Department in 2017, Whitaker was president and executive of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a charitable organization that styles itself as nonpartisan government watchdog promoting ethics and transparency. The tax-exempt group -- known by its initials, FACT -- is supposed to serve the public interest under Section 501c3 of the U.S. tax code, without directly or even indirectly supporting or opposing specific candidates for office.





Yet the group has engaged in one partisan pronouncement after another, mostly directed at Democrats.