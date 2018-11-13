THERE ARE NO DARWINISTS:

Scientists have completed an analysis of a rare, nearly complete fossil from a group of birds that went extinct, finding they were "aerodynamic equals" to the ancestors of today's birds.





The 75-million-year old fossil, about the size of a turkey vulture, raises new questions about why the group, known as enantiornithines, died out while euornithes, ancestors to all modern bird species, survived, the researchers report in the journal PeerJ.





"What this new fossil shows is that enantiornithines, though totally separate from modern birds, evolved some of the same adaptations for highly refined, advanced flight styles," says Jesse Atterholt, a former doctoral candidate at University of California, Berkeley, where the fossil is housed.