November 12, 2018
THERE ARE NO DARWINISTS:
A new genetic-engineering technology could spell the end for malaria: In tests, a gene drive has already driven a small, caged mosquito population to extinction (The Economist, Nov 12th 2018)
[I]n 2012, a powerful new gene-editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9 became available. Gene drives based on CRISPR-Cas9 could easily be engineered to target specific bits of the chromosome and insert themselves seamlessly into the gap, thus ensuring that every gamete gets a copy (see diagram). By 2016, gene drives had been created in yeast, fruitflies and two species of mosquito. In work published in the journal Nature Biotechnology in September, Andrea Crisanti, Mr Burt and colleagues at Imperial showed that one of their gene drives could drive a small, caged population of the mosquito Anopheles gambiae to extinction--the first time a gene drive had shown itself capable of doing this.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 12, 2018 5:16 PM
