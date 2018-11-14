November 14, 2018
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Text messages show Roger Stone and friend discussing WikiLeaks plans (Anna Schecter, 11/14/18, NBC News)
Six days before WikiLeaks began releasing Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's emails, Roger Stone had a text message conversation with a friend about WikiLeaks, according to copies of phone records obtained exclusively by NBC News."Big news Wednesday," the Stone pal, radio host Randy Credico, wrote on Oct. 1, 2016, according to the text messages provided by Stone. "Now pretend u don't know me.""U died 5 years ago," Stone replied."Great," Credico wrote back. "Hillary's campaign will die this week."
Roger Stone Sold Himself to Trump's Campaign as a WikiLeaks Pipeline. Was He? (Sharon LaFraniere, Michael S. Schmidt, Maggie Haberman and Danny Hakim, Nov. 1, 2018, NY Times)
When the WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, appeared on a video link from Europe a month before the 2016 presidential election and vaguely promised to release a flood of purloined documents related to the race, the head of Donald J. Trump's campaign, Stephen K. Bannon, was interested.He emailed the political operative Roger J. Stone Jr., who had been trying to reach him for days about what Mr. Assange might have in store. "What was that this morning???" Mr. Bannon asked on Oct. 4."A load every week going forward," Mr. Stone replied, echoing Mr. Assange's public vow to publish documents on a weekly basis until the Nov. 8 election.
The email exchange, not previously reported, underscores how Mr. Stone presented himself to Trump campaign officials: as a conduit of inside information from WikiLeaks, Russia's chosen repository for documents hacked from Democratic computers.
