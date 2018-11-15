AS MUCH AS A NEW PARTY DESERVES A FRESH START:

Following House Democrats' first full meeting with both their departing members and incoming members-elect, reporters asked Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan--who's organizing a suddenly serious opposition to Nancy Pelosi's bid for speaker--whether he and his allies would really follow through with the effort that's driving such a rift within the caucus, on its first day in charge, during its first vote.





"Yes," he said. He didn't miss a beat.





Ryan claims that his group has members numbering in the "mid-20s" who are adamant that they would not support Pelosi in a floor vote for speaker. Of those known publicly, it's about an even split between incumbents who've sought to overthrow Pelosi for years and new members who ran on a pledge not to support her. Since Pelosi can only suffer about 15 or 17 defections, and if this group's resolve is as firm as its generals insist it is, she would not have the votes. On Tuesday night, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, one of Pelosi's most persistent thorns, said with "100 percent" confidence that Pelosi would not have the numbers to become speaker, as did Texas Rep. Filemon Vela.