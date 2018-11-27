THE TAX COLLECTOR FOR THE ETHNO-STATE:

The rhetoric he uses when he tries to rationalize the tariffs hits all of the mercantilist concerns on the head. Tariffs against the industries of American allies are framed as issues of national security, free trade agreements are viewed as bad deals, trade surpluses are emphasized as a sign of economic progress.





Even his love of tariffs as a tool harkens back to old-timey economic theories, even economists who call themselves neo-mercantilists don't advise the use of tariffs.





However, he isn't exactly doing it right. Mercantilists like Colbert tried to get raw materials as cheaply as possible while placing tariffs on finished products to encourage domestic production. Currently, the United States is putting tariffs on things like steel that are used to make other products. This, while potentially having economic or political payoffs, is nonsensical from a mercantilist perspective. They would place the tariffs on cars and washing machines, not steel.





What does this mean for the future?





There is a reason that Mercantilism went out with the 18th century.





At the scale of the entire economy, tariffs tend to increase prices and lower employment. They can, however, preserve jobs and profits in the protected industries as intended. The Trade Partnership, a trade and economic consulting firm, estimated that the steel and aluminum tariffs will cost 100,000 jobs while only 30,000 are gained.





Former Chairman of the Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan called the tariffs "insane" and compared them to excise taxes, which are taxes on production.