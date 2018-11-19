THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:





CNN on Monday called on a federal court to hold emergency proceedings after the White House said it would again revoke press access to correspondent Jim Acosta despite a temporary restraining order on Friday to reinstate him.



Judge Napolitano and David French both disposed of the Administration case pretty savagely, but that shouldn't stifle our fun.





Which is more enjoyable, the Trumpbots celebrating genuinely unconstitutional actions by their hero or their simultaneous opposition to Due Process in this case and celebration of it in the new DeVos rules?



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 19, 2018 1:55 PM

