November 1, 2018
THE rIGHT IS NOT rEPUBLICAN:
Ex-GOP lawmaker: I voted for Gillum over DeSantis in Florida (CHRIS MILLS RODRIGO, 10/31/18, The Hill)
Former GOP Rep. David Jolly (Fla.) is one of a number of Republicans voting for Democrat Andrew Gillum over GOP candidate Ron DeSantis in the Florida gubernatorial election, according to the Tampa Bay Times. [...]"I've spoken to Republican voters who under-voted in the 2016 presidential race because they couldn't bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton," he said."But this go-round, they're bringing themselves to vote for Andrew Gillum. There's a break-it-so-it-can-be-rebuilt element. I also really think it's just a plain rejection of all things Donald Trump and his surrogates.""I've turned in my ballot. I voted for Andrew Gillum" Jolly continued. "The reason is simple: it's because I've served with Ron DeSantis."
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 1, 2018 4:02 AM