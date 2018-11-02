THE REAL REPUBLICAN PARTY:

As politicians everywhere have called for tolerance amid a wave of violence ahead of the midterm elections, Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo took political civility to new heights on Thursday by standing beside the man who just last week threatened to kill him.





A week after the FBI arrested a teenager from Homestead for saying he would kill Curbelo, the lawmaker and his 19-year-old constituent held a joint press conference during which Curbelo publicly forgave the man, saying he had fallen "into the trap of violent political speech and hateful expression" festering in the country's political landscape and had no intention of carrying out his threat.





Curbelo, who is running for reelection in Florida's 26th Congressional district, said the man, Pierre Alejandro Verges-Castro, had apologized for threatening him on Twitter and that he didn't want the incident to "ruin" Verges-Castro's life.





"I'm pretty sure he had no idea how serious what he had done was," Curbelo said. "He does now. I'm grateful to him for being willing to not just learn a lesson himself, but to stand with me here today and to share what has been a difficult experience."