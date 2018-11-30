THE PUBLIC SERVANT:

On 2nd September 1944 Lieutenant George W. H. Bush, an Avenger pilot with VT-51 on the USS San Jacinto (CVL-30), was ordered to lead an attack on a Japanese radio station on the island of ChiChi Jima. He continued with the dive bomb attack after his plane was hit by anti-aircraft fire and then managed to get his aircraft over the sea before baling out.





His two crew members, Radioman Second Class John Delaney, and substitute gunner Lieutenant Junior Grade William White were killed - one of them parachuted out but the parachute failed to open, the other went down with the plane.





Leo W. Nadeau flew as Bush's gunner on all but two of his attack missions:





I was replaced by Ltjg. White at the last minute. As intelligence officer, White wanted to go along to observe the island.





[Nadeau had flown with Bush for an attack on Japanese gun emplacements on ChiChi Jima the day before] The antiaircraft (AA) fire on that island was the worst we had seen, I don't think the AA fire in the Philippines was as bad as that.





No one ever knew which one bailed out with Mr. Bush, I would assume it was Delaney, because as the radioman, he would go out first to leave room for the gunner to climb down out of the turret and put his chute on.





There wasn't room in the turret for the gunner to wear a parachute. As a gunner, my parachute hung on the bulkhead of the plane near Delaney. We set up an escape procedure where he was supposed to hand me my chute and jump, and then I was to follow him. The procedure took a couple of seconds





I felt bad that Delaney and Mr. White had died, I just had the feeling that had I been there, Delaney and I might have both made it out alive ... that is, unless one of us got hit by AA.





Delaney and I had practiced our escape procedure constantly. He might have stayed to help White get out of the turret and delayed too long. it's one of those things that never leaves your mind. Why didn't I go that day?





In the water about seven miles off ChiChi Jima, Bush inflated his yellow lifeboat and crawled in - but his troubles were far from over. A Japanese boat was sent out to capture him - but this was beaten off when Lieutenant Doug West, one of his fellow pilots from VT-51, strafed it as it approached.





His position was reported by radio and the submarine USS Finback set off to search for him. He was eventually spotted through the periscope by Captain Robert R.Williams Jr a few hours later. Bush then saw the submarine surfacing:





I saw this thing coming out of the water and I said to myself, 'Jeez, I hope it's one of ours.