November 11, 2018
THE ONLY THING LESS LIKELY THAN HIM KNOWING ABOUT EITHER...:
Is Anyone Surprised Trump Doesn't Know the Difference Between Baltic States and the Balkans? (DANIEL POLITI, NOV 11, 2018, Slate)
Although it's hardly surprising world geography isn't Trump's strong suit, this case is particularly notable considering Melania Trump is originally from the Balkans. The first lady was born in Slovenia, which gained independence in 1991 at the start of the Balkan wars. As Le Monde wrote, Trump remained "apparently uneducated in the matter by his wife, Melania, originally from the former Yugoslavia."
...is the idea of him listening to anything she says.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 11, 2018 12:16 PM