THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Juries may need to be scrapped in rape trials because of the dominance of rape myths in society and "shockingly low" charging and conviction rates, the House of Commons will hear.





In a debate in parliament on Wednesday, Ann Coffey will call for an urgent independent inquiry into what she describes as "the crisis engulfing the criminal justice system's approach to rape cases". The Labour MP for Stockport will ask the government to examine whether juries are the best way to deliver justice in rape cases.