THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

The 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez and Justice Democrats want her victory over Crowley to be the beginning of a movement rather than just a one-off upset. "We recruited and supported Ocasio-Cortez all the way to a historic victory and now we're going to repeat the playbook," Justice Democrats Executive Director Alexandra Rojas said in a statement.





Tlaib, a fellow Democratic socialist who had the support of Justice Democrats in her own competitive primary for Rep. John Conyers Jr.'s old seat, threw her support behind the new campaign as well.





"Help uplift women like us at all levels of government. We still need more of you to run with us. So get your squad together. We are waiting for you," Tlaib said in a statement.





The grass-roots group expects to focus more on safe Democratic seats -- as Crowley's was -- than on the swing districts, largely centered in the suburbs, that the party won en route to the House majority. That's a slight shift in strategy after all of the group's candidates, such as Kara Eastman in Nebraska, came up short in Republican-held congressional districts in 2018. Replacing safe Democratic incumbents with more progressives and diverse leaders, the thinking goes, could move the Overton window of what is and is not acceptable in the Democratic Party.