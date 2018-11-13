THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:





I'm a reporter for The Advocate, the country's largest LGBTQ publication. The publication is as liberal as it gets; it covers feminism daily and has an editor who specifically covers the issue.





I asked Milano about the Women's March because Louis Farrakhan is an open enemy to queer people. In 2006, he said, "It's the wicked Jews, the false Jews, that are promoting lesbianism, homosexuality." And just this year, he said "Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out, turning men into women and women into men."





Collectively, the Women's March leaders have refused to apologize for praising him and have overlooked his vitriolic hatred of the marginalized communities their intersectional movement claims to represent.





Why is the Women's March ignoring these details? Why are they blaming the right when the criticism is coming from Jewish and LGBTQ liberals?





Because by painting their critics as hateful right wing nuts or privileged white ladies, they don't have to hold themselves accountable. Instead, they can shift blame for partaking in bigotry, claiming anyone who won't tolerate budding up with queer-phobia and anti-Semitism is either an alt-right troll or white feminist.