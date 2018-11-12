November 12, 2018
THE LEAST THE GOP CAN DO IS BAN HIM FROM THE CAUCUS:
Steve King dared a conservative outlet to release audio of him calling immigrants 'dirt.' It did. (Kristine Phillips November 12, 2018, Washington Post)
Rep. Steve King, the newly reelected Iowa Republican with a history of incendiary comments about race and immigration, dared a conservative magazine to show evidence that he had called immigrants "dirt.""Just release the full tape," King, who eked out a narrow victory last week despite affiliations with white nationalism, told the Weekly Standard's online managing editor Saturday on Twitter. Days earlier, the magazine reported that King had made an inflammatory joke about immigrants.The Weekly Standard released said recording...
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 12, 2018 7:11 PM