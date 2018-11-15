November 15, 2018
THE IRONY OF HIS RACISM...:
The looming threat to Trump's booming economy: A sugar high -- from tax cuts and other stimulus -- is expected to wear off in the coming year, constricting economic growth. (BEN WHITE 11/15/2018, Politico)
President Donald Trump, already in a grumpy post-midterm mood, faces a growing list of economic problems that could irritate him even more next year. Chief among them is a withdrawal from the economy's sugar high.Fiscal stimulus from the GOP tax cuts is likely to start running out. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep bumping up interest rates. And few analysts expect a divided Congress -- facing soaring deficits and with its eyes on 2020 -- to join hands and pass a big infrastructure package or sweeping middle-class tax cuts to keep the fiscal juice flowing.
...is that he could easily give the economy a massive jolt by dropping all tariffs, immigration restrictions and the sanctions on Iran, joining TPP and starting negotiations to add the UK to NAFTA.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 15, 2018 4:04 AM