THE IRONY OF HIS RACISM...:

President Donald Trump, already in a grumpy post-midterm mood, faces a growing list of economic problems that could irritate him even more next year. Chief among them is a withdrawal from the economy's sugar high.





Fiscal stimulus from the GOP tax cuts is likely to start running out. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep bumping up interest rates. And few analysts expect a divided Congress -- facing soaring deficits and with its eyes on 2020 -- to join hands and pass a big infrastructure package or sweeping middle-class tax cuts to keep the fiscal juice flowing.