THE INFORMED VS THE BUBBLE BOYS:

Adobe Analytics aggregated data from over 400 large news websites and apps since January 2016 encompassing over 150 billion visits. From this data Adobe discovered:





Consumers are continuing to turn to established news sources, with major traditional national news outlets seeing 22% overall visit growth during the period.





What's interesting is that all the political drama in the U.S. is driving foreign traffic to U.S. national news sites, with nearly three out of every 10 visits to U.S. news sites coming from outside the country. [...]





Also, a full 28% of traffic will come to national news sites between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.