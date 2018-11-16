November 16, 2018
THE FULL DONALD:
Whitaker abandoned taxpayer-funded project in Iowa in 2016 (RYAN J. FOLEY and DAVID PITT, November 13, 2018, AP)
While in private business, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker walked away from a taxpayer-subsidized apartment-rehabilitation project in Iowa after years of cost overruns, delays and other problems, public records show.The city of Des Moines ultimately yanked an affordable housing loan that Whitaker's company had been awarded, and another lender began foreclosure proceedings after Whitaker defaulted on a separate loan for nearly $700,000. Several contractors complained they were not paid, and a process server for one could not even find Whitaker or his company to serve him with a lawsuit.
As Charlie Sykes notes, the competition for Donald's worst appointment is ferocious, but this guy is at least a medallist.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 16, 2018 8:07 AM