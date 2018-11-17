THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Yehuda Webster has a routine when it comes to Torahs.





Just about every month, he picks up a rented Torah in a plastic sleeve from J. Levine Books and Judaica in Manhattan. He uses the Torahs for the bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies he arranges through an organization he founded, for families that don't belong to a synagogue. Then he gets in a Lyft and returns the Torah to J. Levine.





On Monday, that routine was ruptured.





That morning, he walked out of his apartment in the heart of the heavily Hasidic Brooklyn neighborhood Crown Heights, Torah in hand. Almost immediately, Webster, who is black, was confronted by a Hasidic man who Webster says demanded to know where he was going with the Torah. Webster shrugged him off, telling the man it wasn't his business.





By the time Webster got into his Lyft at a nearby intersection, several more men were accosting him. When the Lyft driver tried to leave, a car swerved in front of the car, trapping them.





"And that's when things got really scary," Webster told the Forward.