November 2, 2018
THE dEEP sTATE BUSTED THEM:
The first US official to be arrested for leaking is a Trump supporter (Max de Haldevang, October 25, 2018, Quartz)
Donald Trump has consistently claimed that a "deep state" of liberal civil servants are criminally leaking against him. However, the first official to be arrested for alleged leaks under his presidency appears to be a Trump supporter, the Wall Street Journal reports.Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, a senior adviser at the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), is accused of leaking information about private citizens' bank transactions, called Suspicious Activity Reports. Edwards provided a reporter with data that was used in 12 articles, the Department of Justice alleges.
