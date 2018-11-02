Donald Trump has consistently claimed that a "deep state" of liberal civil servants are criminally leaking against him. However, the first official to be arrested for alleged leaks under his presidency appears to be a Trump supporter, the Wall Street Journal reports.





Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, a senior adviser at the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), is accused of leaking information about private citizens' bank transactions, called Suspicious Activity Reports. Edwards provided a reporter with data that was used in 12 articles, the Department of Justice alleges.