THE DECLINING MARKET FOR DEFENDING MASS KILLING:

Revenue at the National Rifle Association fell by $54 million in 2017, a 15 percent decline that coincided with a record number of mass shootings in the U.S. and a rise in spending by gun-control groups.





The gun-rights group posted an even steeper drop in membership dues, which fell 22 percent, or $35 million, to a five-year low, according to documents the NRA filed with the Internal Revenue Service this month. [...]





"This is the first election cycle in history that gun-control groups outspent gun-rights groups," said Anna Massoglia, a researcher with the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit watchdog group.