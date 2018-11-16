November 16, 2018
THE CRITIQUE IS THAT HE HOGS THE LIMELIGHT AND IS A LEGEND IN HIS OWN MIND...:
Judge hands CNN victory in its bid to restore Jim Acosta's White House press pass (Paul Farhi, November 16, 2018, Washington Post)
A federal judge on Friday ruled in favor of CNN and reporter Jim Acosta in a dispute with President Trump, ordering the White House to temporarily restore the press credentials that the Trump administration had taken away from Acosta last week.In a victory for the cable network and for press access generally, Judge Timothy J. Kelly granted CNN's motion for a temporary restraining order that will prevent the administration from keeping Acosta off White House grounds.
...so Donald and his enablers just made him a legend in reality?
#ourzenger
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 16, 2018 2:10 PM