THE CONSTITUTION MEANS THINGS:

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he would "probably" block a renewed effort to bring to a vote a bill to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.





The special counsel is an employee of one branch of government, not the others. The proper constitutional response to such an obvious obstruction of justice as firing Mr. Mueller is a presidential impeachment.



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 27, 2018 5:45 PM

