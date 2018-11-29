THAT "DESPITE"...:

About two-thirds of Mormon voters nationwide favored Republicans in the midterm elections, but President Donald Trump's approval rating among members of the faith lagged behind, according to a nationwide survey of midterm voters.





And as Republican Sen. Mitt Romney prepares to join the new Congress in January, most voters in the predominantly Mormon state of Utah -- 64 percent -- would like to see the senator confront the president, AP VoteCast found. About half of Romney's supporters -- including his Mormon supporters -- said they would like to see the former Massachusetts governor stand up to Trump, while about as many indicated the senator should support Trump if elected.





The new data reaffirms Trump's struggle to gain widespread acceptance among Mormons despite the faith's deep-rooted conservative leanings.