November 30, 2018
THAT DANG 9TH CIRCUIT:
Judge rules against Trump administration in sanctuary cities case (AARON KATERSKY, Nov 30, 2018, ABC News)
A federal judge in New York ruled Friday that the Trump administration cannot withhold public safety grants to six states and the City of New York based on the fact that they're so-called sanctuary cities."Consistent with every other court that has considered these issues, the court concludes that defendants did not have lawful authority to impose these conditions," the decision said.
