TFW, YOU REALIZE YOU'RE THE PIP:

Why is Trump so "furious"? Here are a number of reasons:





The midterms: Last week's vote was a "big victory" for the Republicans, Trump said publicly. In private, he is reportedly worried about Democrats gaining control of the House and the investigations they could launch into his administration. He is also brooding about the recount in Florida and key races being called for Democrats.





Macron: Trump spent a testy 43 hours in France, including attending a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Great War In which Macron spoke of the dangers of rising nationalism. Trump took this as a direct attack on him -- and lashed out Monday on Twitter.





Mueller: Trump gambled that replacing Jeff Sessions with loyalist Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general may help him. But the appointment has been criticized by both sides of the aisle, and a legal challenge has already been filed in Maryland. Meanwhile, Mueller's investigation is set to bring more indictments this week.





Trade: In his interactions with world leaders over the last week, Trump railed against the perceived injustice perpetrated against the U.S. over trade imbalances. A report published Wednesday concluding that "China's technology-manufacturing strength threatens U.S. national security" is unlikely to lift the mood.





Iran: The lack of action on Iran to curb its nuclear capabilities continues to vex Trump. While National Security Adviser John Bolton promises to "squeeze" Iran "until the pips squeak," Trump believes the rest of the world is not falling in line. In his call with May Friday, he berated the PM for not doing enough to contain Tehran and expressed similar frustrations to Macron during a private meeting in Paris.