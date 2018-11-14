November 14, 2018
SUSPENSION? THEY SHOULD MAKE HIM COMMISSIONER:
Referee suspended for using rock/paper/scissors to decide kickoff in Women's Super League (Chris Wright, 11/14/18, ESPN.com)
The English Football Association has suspended a referee after he used an impromptu game of rock/paper/scissors to decide the kickoff of a recent Women's Super League match.Realising he'd left his coin in the dressing room, official David McNamara asked the two captains of Manchester City and Reading -- Steph Houghton and Kirsty Pearce, respectively -- to determine which side kicked off.
