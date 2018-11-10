STILL CRESTING...:





Scott had asked Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate elections departments in South Florida's Democrat-leaning Broward and Palm Beach counties after his lead narrowed in ballot-counting that continued through the week. However, a spokeswoman for the agency said Friday that there were no credible allegations of fraud; therefore, no active investigation. [...]





Scott's lead had narrowed by Friday evening to 0.18 percentage points --a lead of less than 15,000 out of nearly 8.2 million ballots cast -- below the threshold for a recount. Florida law requires a machine recount when the leading candidate's margin is 0.5 percentage points or less, and a hand recount if it's 0.25 or less.





In the race for governor, DeSantis was leading by 0.43 percentage points late Friday.





A third statewide race that could go to a recount -- the agriculture commissioner race between Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican Matt Caldwell -- is the tightest of all, with Fried holding a 3,120-vote lead, a margin of 0.039 percent.