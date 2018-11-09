November 9, 2018
STILL CRESTING...:
Florida governor's race faces recount as Senate race gets even tighter (Steven Lemongello and Gray Rohrer, 11/09/18, Orlando Sentinel)
The Florida governor's race is heading to a machine recount and the U.S. Senate race will face a lengthier manual recount after returns from Broward County on Thursday pushed Democrats Andrew Gillum and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson closer to their Republican opponents Ron DeSantis and Gov. Rick Scott.
Mr. Scott is a decent enough sort, but it would be worth his seat to defeat DeSantis.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 9, 2018 4:12 AM