November 14, 2018
STILL CRESTING...:
One of the most important authors of the GOP's ObamaCare repeal bill just went down in defeat (Brendan Morrow, 11/14/18, The Week)
Democrats are continuing to add to their new majority in the House of Representatives -- the party just flipped a seat held by a Republican who was key in the GOP effort to repeal ObamaCare.Andy Kim, who served as a national security aide to former President Barack Obama, defeated two-term Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) in the race for New Jersey's 3rd District, The Associated Press projected on Wednesday.
Republicans were only ever going to strengthen Obamacare.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 14, 2018 5:13 PM