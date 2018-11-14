STILL CRESTING...:

Democrat Josh Harder defeated Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Denham in California's 10th district in a race focusing largely on health care. Denham was seeking a fifth term and was first elected to the seat in 2010.





Harder, a venture capitalist, made his support of the Affordable Care Act a centerpiece of his campaign against Denham, who voted to repeal the law. California's 10th district includes part of the San Joaquin Valley, where agriculture is also a major issue.