November 14, 2018
STILL CRESTING...:
Harder Wins House Race in California for Democratic Pickup, AP Reports (Daniel Flatley, November 13, 2018, Bloomberg)
Democrat Josh Harder defeated Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Denham in California's 10th district in a race focusing largely on health care. Denham was seeking a fifth term and was first elected to the seat in 2010.Harder, a venture capitalist, made his support of the Affordable Care Act a centerpiece of his campaign against Denham, who voted to repeal the law. California's 10th district includes part of the San Joaquin Valley, where agriculture is also a major issue.
