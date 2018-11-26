November 26, 2018

SO MUCH WINNING!:

DONALD TRUMP'S DISAPPROVAL RATING HITS ALL-TIME HIGH, RISING AFTER MIDTERM ELECTION, POLL SHOWS (TIM MARCIN, 11/26/18, Newsweek)

More Americans than ever dislike the job President Donald Trump is doing in the White House, a new poll indicated on Monday. 

The latest survey from Gallup showed that Trump's disapproval rating had shot up to 60 percent. 

It's probably a coincidence that he's responding to his Gotterdammerung by gassing minorities...

Posted by at November 26, 2018 8:07 PM

  

« IN FAIRNESS, HE DOESN'T JUST BACK RACISTS...: | Main | SEDUCTIVE? (degeneracy alert): »