SO MUCH WINNING...:

[T]he press and the country at large should keep in mind that Trump acts out when he is weak, humiliated and cornered. He's all those things right now:





His performance in Europe was panned.





The election results get worse for Republicans with each passing day.





His great North Korea diplomacy, contrary to the gullible pundits and political spinners, was a bust. (He was snookered.)





We now have two major Middle East problems -- Iran and out-of-control Sunni despots who think (not unreasonably) they can lead him around by the nose.





He is not winning the trade war, and it may be one of many factors leading to an economic pullback before the 2020 election.





Mueller plows ahead, with possibly more indictments (e.g., Roger Stone, Donald Trump Jr.).

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (aided by Michael Cohen's cooperation) has its own case(s) to pursue against Trump and/or his helpmates.





Obamacare is here to stay. It's more popular than ever, and red America has fallen in love with Medicaid expansion.





Trump's finances are no longer protected from scrutiny, nor are his daughter and son-in-law's.