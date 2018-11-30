SHOPPING WITH GARP:





The man was in a Walmart store near Watson and Yuma roads around 6:30 p.m., when the semiautomatic handgun began to slip as he carried it unholstered in the waistband of his sweatpants, Buckeye police said.





The man told police that when he tried to reposition his loaded gun and keep it from falling, he shot himself in the groin area.





Officers arrived and found the man in the meat department with the gunshot wound, police said.