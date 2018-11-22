November 22, 2018
SEND GRANT:
Embattled Hyde-Smith posted photo of herself in Confederate hat (JAMES ARKIN and MATTHEW CHOI, 11/20/2018, Politico)
Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith posed for a photo wearing a Confederate soldier's hat and holding a rifle in a Facebook post that surfaced Tuesday.Hyde-Smith took the photo during a 2014 visit to the Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library. "Mississippi history at its best!" Hyde-Smith exclaimed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 22, 2018 7:53 AM