RUDY WHO?:

Sources say Trump advisers are girding themselves for Mueller to deliver the results of his investigation to the Justice Department as early as Wednesday, although it's more likely he'll wait till later this month. Sources say besides the president, the ones with the most exposure are Roger Stone and Donald Trump Jr. "I'm very worried about Don Jr.," said another former West Wing official who testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The possible exposure would be that Mueller would demonstrate that Don Jr. perjured himself to investigators when he said he didn't tell his father beforehand about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting to gather "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. (Donald Trump Jr.'s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, declined to comment.)





One potential sign of how seriously Trumpworld is treating the Mueller threat has been the near total silence of Rudy Giuliani.