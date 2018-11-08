TED WILL BE BACK TO OPEN BORDERS BY 2024:

Lina Hidalgo never thought she would work in politics or run for office.





She and her family fled their home country of Colombia as a drug war raged, arriving in the United States in 2005. She studied law, public policy and political science at elite universities as she pursued a career influencing government from the outside.





But on Tuesday, Ms. Hidalgo, a 27-year-old Democrat, narrowly won an upset election to lead Harris County, which includes Houston and is the third-most populous county in the country and the largest in Texas. She beat the 11-year Republican incumbent to become the first woman and the first Latina elected to the county judge office. [...]





Tuesday's midterm elections were unlike any that Texas had seen in decades. Representative Beto O'Rourke lost to Senator Ted Cruz by less than 3 percentage points in a Senate race, one of the smallest margins in years for a Democrat running for statewide office. Democrats also flipped at least two congressional seats, 12 State House seats and two State Senate seats.