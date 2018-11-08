November 8, 2018
TED WILL BE BACK TO OPEN BORDERS BY 2024:
Lina Hidalgo, a 27-Year-Old Latina, Will Lead Harris County, Texas' Biggest (Mihir Zaveri, Nov. 8, 2018, ny tIMES)
Lina Hidalgo never thought she would work in politics or run for office.She and her family fled their home country of Colombia as a drug war raged, arriving in the United States in 2005. She studied law, public policy and political science at elite universities as she pursued a career influencing government from the outside.But on Tuesday, Ms. Hidalgo, a 27-year-old Democrat, narrowly won an upset election to lead Harris County, which includes Houston and is the third-most populous county in the country and the largest in Texas. She beat the 11-year Republican incumbent to become the first woman and the first Latina elected to the county judge office. [...]Tuesday's midterm elections were unlike any that Texas had seen in decades. Representative Beto O'Rourke lost to Senator Ted Cruz by less than 3 percentage points in a Senate race, one of the smallest margins in years for a Democrat running for statewide office. Democrats also flipped at least two congressional seats, 12 State House seats and two State Senate seats.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 8, 2018 7:33 PM