November 6, 2018
PUTTING ALL HIS CHIPS ON WHITE NATIONALISM:
Trump allies fear his primary endorsements are coming back to haunt him (Brendan Morrow, 11/06/18, The Week)
This is according to CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who mentioned during Election Night coverage Tuesday that some Trump allies feel several of the candidates he backed this year could win their Republican primary, but not a general election. Specifically, she named three Trump-backed nominees: Florida gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis, Georgia gubernatorial nominee Brian Kemp, and Kansas gubernatorial nominee Kris Kobach.All three of these races are seen as tossups.
