PROBABLY THE SAME GUY WHO DID PATTON:

Back home he turned to writing his war memoirs The Seven Pillars of Wisdom, which immediately captured the public's imagination.





An abridged version called Revolt in the Desert, published in 1927, became an international bestseller.





But Lawrence appeared to shy away from public recognition, once turning his back on King George V and walking out of Buckingham Palace after the monarch had summoned him there to offer him a knighthood.





He also attempted to enlist back into the military using pseudonyms in an attempt to avoid the glare of celebrity.





First in the Royal Air Force using the name John Hume Ross, but he was unmasked by the press months later, and then in the Royal Tank Corp under the name Thomas Edward Shaw.





After retiring from service for good, Lawrence moved to Dorset where he lived in Clouds Hill, an isolated cottage near Wareham, and would spend much of his time roaring around the country lanes on his beloved Brough motorbikes.





Mark said his interest in finding the truth about the war hero's death began after hearing many accounts of a black car which was seen speeding from the scene of the accident, close to Clouds Hill, shortly after the fatal crash.





He said: "Black paint was found on the handlebars and petrol tank of Lawrence's Brough.





"Of course that could only happen if he had collided with a black vehicle.





"And you can see from pictures of the bike at the time that the damage on the right side of the bike is consistent with a collision with a car.





"Following the accident Lawrence's bike was examined by George Brough, the person who made the bike.





"In 1985 he testified that he had wanted to give evidence at the inquest, but that they had told him he shouldn't mention that the bike had been structurally damaged.





"So he didn't give evidence because if he had he would have had to say that it had been hit by something.





"So that got my thinking, why would they want to cover that up?" [...]





Perhaps the most credible theory, according to Mark, is that Lawrence was assassinated by the British intelligence community after hints that Winston Churchill planned for him to lead the Secret Service.





Following his death, Churchill, a friend of Lawrence, appeared to confirm the role saying he had hoped he would "take a commanding part in facing the dangers while now threaten the country."





Mark said: "Churchill was planning a huge shake-up the secret service.





"In his diary he talked of creating a directorate which would oversee the Secret Service, the police and the military all together.





"The person who but a stop to that, a guy called Quex who had run the SS since the First World War, was sacked when Churchill was made Prime Minister in 1940."





While Mark admits he doesn't know for sure what really happened, he is certain that something was covered up.





He said: "I have wondered if it was a simple accident, that a VIP was in that black car which collided with the motorbike, and that was the reason why the Secret Service needed to manage what would have been an embarrassing situation."





But he claims that it won't be long before the world will know the truth about how and why the legendary Lawrence of Arabia really died.





He said: "There is a big reveal in 2020, which will be 85 years since the event, when the National Archives will release all the top secret documents about his death.





"It will be fascinating to finally know the truth, and I think many will be shocked by what they discover."