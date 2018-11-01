PRAYING FOR THE CHICAGO WAY, NOT THE ILLINOIS:

#3) When it comes to the economy, Bolsonaro is much more similar to the 5 Star Movement/Lega Nord coalition in Italy than with Trump.





There are several comparisons between Trump and Bolsonaro, and lots of political observers saying that Trump would enact a "Brazil first" economic policy.





A big part of the problem here is that Brazil is already a pretty closed economy. Brazil basically uses tariffs and taxes to force manufacturers to produce goods locally. If you buy a smartphone in Brazil, it's a smartphone assembled in Brazil to avoid import duties of 60%. Basically, when Trump says that if Apple wants to avoid taxes, then they should assemble their iPhones in the United States, he's saying that the United States should be more like... Brazil.





Brazil already has lots of tariffs, and they are not that popular because... surprise, they make everything more expensive. (It's not a coincidence that Foxconn is building a plant in Wisconsin after building two plants in Brazil.)





In some sense, Bolsonaro resembles the Lega Nord / 5 Star Movement in Italy. Brazil, like Italy, needs to do unpopular reforms: the country spends too much on pensions -- something close to 11% of the GDP -- and spends too much on government workers (too many people doing administrative tasks, and too many people being too expensive for those administrative tasks). Like with the coalition in Italy, Bolsonaro's coalition wants things that do not necessarily add up.





Bolsonaro's economic guru is Paulo Guedes, a Chicago Boy who was always popular among free market libertarians in Brazil. On the other hand, another of his lieutenants, Major Olimpio, now a senator-elect, almost ran as the running mate for the gubernatorial candidate of Lula and Dilma in São Paulo. One of Olimpio's issues with Lula and Dilma is that he thought that both were too conservative on pensions.





The truck drivers' strike that happened in May is also a sign of problems to come: oil prices are increasing, and that means inevitable increases on diesel prices, unless fuel subsidies are increased. The same increases that helped to bring about the truck drivers' strike.





This fragile alliance between people that like the status quo and those who want free markets might be a problematic marriage.





#4) There is not so much of a pro-Bolsonaro vote as that there is a Anti-PT vote.





The PT, the Workers' Party, was founded in 1981 by a coalition of union leaders and intellectuals. Lula, one of these union leaders (who would become a President), became a kind of legend as the leader of a sequence of strikes among steelworkers (particularly auto workers) in 1978-80.





Lula's rhetorical style is a mixture of Jesse Jackson in the 80's and Bill Clinton. Lula, who never finished the equivalent of Middle School, does not care for speaking with perfect grammar nor for using fancy words. Lula gives speeches like a working-class dude talks in the bar. One of the reasons why Lula gets so many votes in rural areas in the Northeast (one of the poorest regions in Brazil) is a local version of the bubba vote: there is a cultural identification between Lula and low-income people in the Northeast.





That also meant that Lula was an easy target. People in the middle classes outside the Northeast always saw Lula as an uneducated ignoramus.





The fact that the PT was not only the party of labor unions but also the party of academics created a perfect mix for cultural wars.





The dynamics of Brazilian elections since the 80s have been a push-pull between people voting for the PT on one side, and people opposing the PT on the other side. That allowed center-right parties to win elections with completely mediocre candidates, just because they were not the PT.





Polls show large rejection for Bolsonaro, but they also show even larger rejection for the PT. It's the most common dynamic in Brazilian politics.





The idea of a candidate from a pretty small party with little political experience winning the Presidency because of the anti-PT vote is not exactly new. In 1989, Fernando Collor (then a first-term governor of Alagoas, a small state in the Northeast) was elected President.





The fact that PT has held four consecutive mandates doesn't help either. Additionally, Dilma Rousseff was a clumsy politician, who created lots of unnecessary problems in the economy, and the country faced a huge recession under her watch.





#5) Without Dilma's Impeachment and Lula's arrest, it would be very difficult to imagine Bolsonaro being elected.





Ironically, without two controversial political events, Brazil would probably be having an election with two normal, boring politicians.





In 2014, Dilma Rousseff was reelected by a relatively small margin. She was elected in a coalition with PMDB, a center party that was then the largest party in Brazil. It was mostly a marriage of convenience, where Dilma would get the votes from the PMDB in Congress, and PMDB would name people for the ministries.





By that agreement, the PMDB named the vice-president, Michel Temer.





When Dilma's approval rating soured after a strong recession, Temer and his allies began to articulate the idea of Dilma's impeachment. The idea, which was supported by a lot of people on Wall Street, was that Temer could pass the "reforms" that Lula and Dilma could not enact.





Sure, you put in as President a guy that was not elected to be President, who will then enact a program of reforms that were rejected on the previous election. What could go wrong? To make things worse, Temer was not really used to dealing directly with voters. He was basically a parliamentary leader in the Lower House of Congress. He had other politicians as his main constituents, and he was also was married to a woman that was 43 years his junior. Plus his party was far from clean when it came to accusations of graft and corruption.





In the end, surprise, Temer was incredibly unpopular. So unpopular that he became toxic to the parties that supported Dilma's impeachment -- basically all the major parties on the center-right.





That situation created a vacuum that favored Bolsonaro. It was not that different from what happened in the 90s in Italy, when Operation Clean Hands devastated all the major parties and created the opening for Berlusconi, previously an outsider to Italian politics.