PILGRIM'S PRIDE:

A stuffing waffle is exactly what it sounds like -- a waffle made from stuffing. This revolutionary idea lets you take leftover stuffing out of your fridge and quickly heat it up, replacing the gumminess of microwaved stuffing with the crispiness of a waffle. [...]





In addition to a heap of leftover stuffing, you need only two items:





A waffle iron

An egg or two





Put your leftover stuffing into a mixing bowl. To help bind the cold, dry stuffing you just removed from your fridge, beat an egg or two, then add your egg(s) to the stuffing and mix. If your stuffing is really dry, you could also add a bit of chicken broth, but I skip this step and just use a couple of eggs.





Add a dollop of your reconstituted stuffing to your waffle iron and within minutes, you'll have piping hot, crispy stuffing waffles.